CR to introduce vistadome coach on Deccan Queen on August 15

After the success of vistadome coach on Mumbai-Pune route, the iconic Deccan Queen will also have a vistadome coach. Central Railway (CR) will be introducing the vistadome coach on Deccan Queen on August 15. The Deccan Queen is also equipped with a dining car.

“The response of the vistadome coach on Deccan Express was overwhelming. We got positive feedback from passengers, which is why we will be introducing the coach on Deccan Queen,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The glass-roofed vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate 360 degrees to provide passengers with a better sightseeing experience. The coach which was introduced in June had more than 95% occupancy in one month.

The coach also has 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

Earlier, CR had upgraded Deccan Queen as part of project Utkrisht that is being done to improve the condition of the coaches in outstation trains.

During the refurbishment, the railways undertook vinyl wrapping for coaches to give them a new look, replaced torn seats, installed of fire extinguishers, dustbins and Braille signages.

The vistadome coach was earlier introduced on the Mumbai-Goa route in 2017 on Jan Shatabdi Express.