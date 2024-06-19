CR to run more summer specials to cater to rush

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run 920 summer special trains to cater to the extra rush among passengers and ferry around 10.89 lakh commuters from the state to different parts of the country. Among these, 822 trains are already operational, with an occupancy of 111.10%. HT Image

The summer special trains originate from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Panvel, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur. Over 60% trains cater to residents of states in north India. Among the 920 trains, 353 services are for Uttar Pradesh, 205 for Bihar, 84 for Goa, and 36 for the north-eastern states. The states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa and Rajasthan account for 168 services while 74 services cater to travel within Maharashtra.

The special trains include fully air conditioned as well as unreserved trains. Trains to popular destinations such as Danapur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Banaras, Prayagraj, Samastipur, Karim Nagar, Mau, Agartala, Asansol, Thivim, Kochuveli are equipped with a combination of air-conditioned, sleeper and second-class rakes.

The augmentation of summer special trains is based on inputs from media reports, social media posts, and the railway integrated helpline number, 139. The number of trains and trips has been decided based on details of waitlisted passengers and the demand for additional trains on particular routes.