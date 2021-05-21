Crime branch arrests history-sheeter on the run for 28 years

A 58-year-old history-sheeter, who had been absconding for over 28 years, was arrested by Mumbai police’s crime branch on Thursday evening. The accused, Suresh Ganpat Jamsandekar, had fled when a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in a murder and robbery case by the sessions court more than two decades ago.

According to officers from unit 11 of crime branch, Jamsandekar was booked by Goregaon police for dacoity and murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and of the Arms Act after he had shot and killed a shopkeeper in Goregaon (West) during robbery in 1992.

Officers said they received information that Jamsandekar had been hiding in Tembipada area in Bhandup (West), following which a team of five police officers kept watch on the locality with the help of informers and arrested Jamsandekar when he was spotted outside his house.

The officers said that under “Operation All Out” which is carried out every month, the police are expected to get a status update on the criminals in their areas and search for absconding and wanted accused. “We had been keeping a tab on all the wanted and absconding accused of past cases and had given a description of those criminals to our informers,” said an officer from the crime branch.

Vinayak Chavan, inspector from unit 11 crime branch, said Jamsandekar has been handed over to Goregaon police for further action.