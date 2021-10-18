Cruise drugs bust case: NCB witness faces new FIR for cheating two Palghar youths

Palghar Kelwe Coastal police have registered a first information report (FIR) for cheating, forgery and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the cruise drugs bust case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused.

Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan following the latter’s detention by NCB on October 2 and had claimed that he is a private detective, is booked for allegedly cheating two youths from Edwan village in Palghar in 2018 on the pretext of getting them jobs in the hotel industry at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia. The complainants were allegedly given fake tourist visas and flight tickets, owing to which they were turned away by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kochi airport in December 2018.

Despite receiving a complaint against Gosavi in 2019, Kelwa police registered the FIR only on Monday. Assistant inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad of Kelwe Coastal police station said, “I admit that there was a delay in registering the FIR as we were investigating the case. Now the FIR has been registered and we have formed a team to nab Gosavi, who is hiding somewhere in India. We had received the written complaint from the two youths in September 2019,” said Gaikwad.

It has been revealed that many youths have alleged that Gosavi had cheated them, made them work abroad and embezzled millions of rupees. He now faces five FIRS across various police stations in Maharashtra.

The complainants in the Palghar case, Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh ​​Kini, claim that they had paid Gosavi ₹1.65 lakh for employing them in a reputed hotel chain in Kaula Lumpur.

“We came in contact with Gosavi through social media after he posted about job opportunities in Malaysia and fell into the trap,” said Kini.

“We made online transfers to account of Gosavi, who runs his fraud company from Navi Mumbai. My parents had mortgaged their gold jewellery to pay Gosavi for the job, ticket and visa. However, after we were turned away by CISF for carrying fake tickets and visas, we returned to Palghar. Gosavi stopped answering our calls since then,” said Tare.