Cruise ship drugs case: NCB raids producer Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai office, home

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) zonal director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the agency and the prosecution will take the cruise ship raid case to a logical conclusion.
Published on Oct 09, 2021
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is searching the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship drugs case, an official said on Sunday. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede refused to share further details regarding the raid on Khatri’s house. Khatri’s name came into the spotlight last year after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ashok Saraogi, the lawyer of late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, claimed that Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

On Friday, a local court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last Saturday, October 2.

Meanwhile, NCB’s Wankhede said on Friday that the agency and the prosecution will take the cruise ship raid case to a logical conclusion. "Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said.

Wankhede led the NCB team which busted an alleged drugs party onboard the Cordelia Cruise ship late on October 2. As many as 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case related to the seizure of drugs after the raid on the party on the Goa-bound cruise ship.

