Aryan Khan, 2 others denied bail in drugs case. What next?

Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was sent to the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Friday after a local court refused him bail in a drug seizure case. Five other men arrested in the case were also sent to the same jail and the two women accused, including Munmun Dhamecha, were taken to Byculla women's prison, a police official said. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar rejected the release on bail of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, and said the pleas filed by them were "not maintainable" even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) expressed fear that Khan could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

"The court has rejected the bail application for now because the application was not maintainable. So, now we will move to sessions court and file a bail plea,” Ashwini Achari, who is representing Arbaaz Merchant, told news agency ANI.

News agency PTI reported citing a police official as saying that Aryan Khan, whose bail has been rejected for the third time, and others will spend the weekend in quarantine cells of the two prisons as the sessions court, where they will need to file an appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month. They would not get any special treatment inside the prison, the official told the agency.

Meanwhile, NCB’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that his agency and the prosecution will try to take the cruise ship raid case to a logical conclusion. "Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said, according to ANI.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate sent eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in 14-day judicial custody after the end of their NCB remand. Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when an NCB team led by Wankhede raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday. They were formally arrested on Sunday. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 people so far after the raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovered drugs.