Cultural scene returns to Thane; theatre artistes excited to perform again

Like Pune, Thane is known as a Cultural City for its theatre and musical events. After 19 months in lockdown, most theatre and musical groups are excited to set the stage on fire this Diwali

Back are the Diwali Pahats, which were online last year, as the relaxation in the rules have been like a breath of fresh air for local residents and performing artistes. Thane’s cultural scene is getting back on track. The thrill of performing live before the audience is not found online, claimed the artistes.

A week ahead of Diwali, many organisations like Swatva and Abhinay Katta started with their regular activities after 19 months of online entertainment.

“To be back offline after a gap of 19 months was an amazing feeling. The connection between audience and performers was developed again through our live performances. It was for the first time in all these years that we went online due to the circumstances,” said Kiran Nakati, chairman, Abhinay Katta.

This is one of the platforms in Thane that curates and performs plays in Marathi and has gone digital due to the pandemic. Located near Bhaskar Colony, an amphitheatre inside the Jijau Garden is where they perform regularly every week. This is also well-known as many popular Marathi actors have kickstarted their careers from Abhinay Katta.

There used to be a crowd at Abhinay Katta and many times, popular actors would also pay a visit. However, keeping in mind the Covid protocols, a cap on the number of people to perform and the audience has been put in place. Despite this, the excitement among everyone continues.

The Drum Circle, another group, also held a session two weeks back at the amphitheatre near Upvan Lake. Many onlookers joined their session impromptu.

“It was not only an opportunity to meet new people but also a chance to interact with those whom we used to gel creatively until the pandemic struck. Thane’s cultural scene is getting back on track. This is a positive feeling. There are many who will initiate more such interesting concepts as many have been staying indoors in the last one-and-a-half years,” said Shripad Bhalerao, one of the founders of the Drum Circle.

Drum Circle is a concept where a group of people gather at a public place and make a song of their own. Everyone gets different types of drums and percussion. If nothing, they just make use of the props available at the location or clap away.

Theatres have also received a go ahead from the state government. Thane residents are always known for their affection towards Marathi theatre and theatre artistes also enjoy performing in the city.

Balachandra Buge, administrator, Kashinath Ghanekar and Gadkari Rangayatan, Thane, said, “It is a pleasant feeling to hear the cheers and claps when the curtain rises. After almost 19 months of silence, although the theatre is open only to 50% capacity, the response is good. Gadkari Ragayatan is undergoing renovation, so we have not opened it yet for shows. However, Kashinath Ghanekar has already had a few plays last week and for Diwali Pahat, well-known singer-composer duo, Saleel Kulkarni and Mahesh Kale, will be performing at Ghanekar.”

The theatre is well set with self-temperature check facility and sanitisers, floor markings at lobbies to maintain social distance and also inside the theatre for seating.

Moreover, many parts of Thane, especially Owla, have sets of popular Marathi serials. Shooting of many movies also takes place in Thane city.

“There is proximity to Mumbai. Moreover, we have provision for both urban as well as greenery to shoot. Hence, we have been receiving permission letters from various production houses since the second wave subsided. It is only from August-September that we started giving permission keeping in mind all Covid protocols,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane District.