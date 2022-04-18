Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two groups over removal of religious flags

A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. Police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying. The situation is under control now, the officer added. The exact number of people injured during the incident still remains unknown.

Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, about 48 km from Amravati district headquarters, every year during various festivals.

"On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.

However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.

The incident comes at a time when Delhi witnessed a communal flare-up after two communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. Eight cops and a civilian were injured in the violence. Communal tensions during Hanuman Jayanti processions were also reported from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand while a mob went on a rampage, attacking police personnel, a hospital and a temple in Huballi in Karnataka over a social media post on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

