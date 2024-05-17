Currey Road, Matunga and Mahalaxmi bridges to be reconstructed

Mumbai: Proposals for the reconstruction of three bridges in the city at Currey Road, Matunga and Mahalaxmi were approved on Wednesday during a meeting between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railways. The civic body will finance these projects while construction work will be undertaken by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Maharail). Following a review meeting held on Wednesday, the BMC issued a statement, saying the initial phase study for bridges being constructed at Reay Road (in pic), Byculla, Dadar and Ghatkopar was in progress.

The status of several other bridges in the city, including proposed projects and those under reconstruction, were discussed during Wednesday’s meeting, chaired by BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. “There is a need to expedite ongoing bridge projects in the city to ensure timely completion, alleviate traffic congestion and enhance citizen services,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

Following the meeting, the BMC issued a statement, saying the initial phase study for bridges being reconstructed at Reay Road, Byculla, Dadar and Ghatkopar was in progress. Reconstruction of three other bridges in the city – the Ollivant Bridge at Mazgaon, Arthur Bridge, and S Bridge at Byculla – has been postponed, the statement noted. This was because the Central Railway, on April 24, informed the BMC that these bridges were currently in good condition and did not require immediate reconstruction. The Railways will reassess the need for reconstruction of the bridges after 10-15 years, the BMC was informed.