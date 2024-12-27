MUMBAI: The Customs department on Thursday arrested five passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 26 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth ₹26 crore from them. The accused had hidden the contraband in silver-coloured plastic pouches concealed in chips, noodles, washing powder and diaper packets. Customs arrest 5, seize weed worth ₹ 26 cr

According to a Customs official, they received specific information about some passengers coming from Bangkok carrying banned contraband and intercepted them when they they arrived at CSMIA on December 25.

The passengers were taken aside once they were identified, and searches were conducted. It was found that they were carrying narcotic substances concealed in double-layered silver-colored plastic packets, which were further hidden inside multiple packets of chips, washing powder, diapers, and instant noodles, all placed within trolley bags carried by them, said a customs official. The contraband was seized, and it was found that they were carrying a total of 26.481 kilograms of hydroponic weed (marijuana). The substances are valued at approximately ₹26 crore in the illicit market.

All five passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They are being questioned to find out that the contraband was to be delivered to whom in the city. Their mobile records are being scrutinised to get further trail in the case, added the official.