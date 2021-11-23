Cyber cops bust sextortion racket that targeted Shiv Sena MLA

Mumbai Mumbai crime branch cyber police station has busted a sextortion racket that targeted a Shiv Sena MLA and arrested a 33-year-old from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mausamdeen Mev, a resident of Sikari village of Bharatpur district. “Mev, a class 8 dropout from a farmer’s family, is the mastermind behind the racket and operates from the Bharatpur district located near the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber wing).

According to the police, the accused posed as a woman and befriended the complainant on Facebook. Later under the pretext of seeking his help, contacted the MLA on his WhatsApp on October 20 and sent him a message. After the MLA agreed to help her, the accused induced him to talk to her over a video call.

“Using the latest technology, Mev morphed the video call recording to make it look obscene. The accused then threatened to defame the complainant by making the video public and demanded money,” said DCP Karandikar.

The MLA approached the West Region Cyber police station where an FIR was registered on October 23, the officer added. The Cyber police obtained details of the mobile number and located the suspect in Rajasthan. On Monday, the suspect was apprehended with the help of the local police.

“We have busted the entire fraud racket that is suspected of having similarly cheated dozens of others. We have identified two more accused members of the racket and are looking for them,” Karandikar said.

Mev has been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 500 (criminal defamation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and 66 C (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 (Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.