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Cyber police registers defamation case over AI-doctored posts on PM Modi, Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber Police on Friday registered a defamation case after allegedly AI-generated and morphed videos and photographs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal surfaced on social media

Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 08:31:33 IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber Police on Friday registered a defamation case after allegedly AI-generated and morphed videos and photographs targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal surfaced on social media.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Beena Gogri, BJP Mahila Morcha Maharashtra’s state social media co-convenor, who alleged that the posts were aimed at spreading misinformation, inciting public unrest and tarnishing the image of constitutional office holders.

According to the police, the objectionable content came to light on July 25, when social media platforms were flooded with posts amid large-scale protests, led primarily by students, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider reforms to the examination system.

During this period, Gogri allegedly came across several morphed photographs and videos of the Prime Minister, along with AI-generated content that she claimed was defamatory. She also found a video purportedly showing Goyal using abusive language against the “Cockroach Janata Party”, which she later learnt had been doctored.

Officials said they are tracing the origin of the videos and images.

 
defamation casepiyush goyal
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