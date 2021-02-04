Cyclists identify 600 locations in Mumbai for stands

Cyclists who come under the banner “Cycle Chala, City Bacha” have identified and proposed setting-up 600 bicycle stands across the city. In a press conference held on Wednesday, the group of 24 Mumbai cyclists unveiled the design for the stand. They are looking at presenting the proposal to city mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Firoza Suresh, bicycle mayor of the city and founder of the Smart Commute Foundation (SCF), who is spearheading the campaign, said, “In 2020, we selected 24 bicycle councillors for each of the 24 wards. These councillors, in the last few months, have identified places where the bicycle stands can be set-up. The design is also such that it will not occupy a lot of space.”

Suresh, on Wednesday, said that the campaign looks at making Mumbai the bicycle capital of the country by 2030. “During the pandemic, there has been a 35% increase in the number of cyclists. We have to keep this momentum going, and it is possible only by providing the right infrastructure to cyclists,” she added.

Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, who was present at the event on Wednesday, pointed out that in 2019, nine cyclists died and 38 were injured in crashes on the road. “We need a shift in attitude,” Gharge said, stressing on the need for cycling infrastructure in the city.

SCF is also working on creating a comprehensive cycling map for Mumbai, which it plans to present to the authorities.