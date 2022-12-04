Cyrus Engineer’s son Shahrukh dies by suicide in Colaba

Mumbai In a tragic incident, 58-year-old Shahrukh Engineer, the son of businessman Cyrus Engineer, died by suicide on Friday afternoon in Colaba. Shahrukh is believed to have jumped from the 10th floor balcony of Taj Welington Mews on Saturday afternoon at around 2.30pm.

Preliminary police probe has revealed that Shahrukh suffered losses in his business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was depressed over it. The police said that his family members have not complained of any foul play.

According to the Colaba police, Shahrukh had established a firm in Dubai, Carbonic International, which was into the business of supplying food grade Dry Ice and allied products and services in entire UAE, where his wife and two sons are also based.

Shahrukh arrived in India on November 27 to celebrate his mother Katayun’s birthday.

Police said, on Friday afternoon Shahrukh was visiting his parents at Taj Welington Mews where they have been staying on the 10th floor since past two months as their Malabar Hills house is under renovation.

After meeting his parents, who are in their 80s, for a brief period he went to his room number 1005 and jumped off from the balcony. A staffer from the Taj Welington Mews spotted him on the fourth-floor parapet and alerted the security staff and his father. Shahrukh was rushed to the Bombay Hospital by his father Cyrus and other staffers where doctors declared him brought dead, said police officials.

“Preliminary inquiry with his father Cyrus and sister Tayunaaz Merchant revealed that he was under mental pressure since past few days as he had suffered losses in his business. He was also emotionally disturbed as he could not pay salaries of his employees for past couple of months,” said an officer from the Colaba police station.

“No suicide note was found in his room. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) (under section 174 of CrPC) and are further probing the matter. The parents of the deceased do not suspect any foul play,” said Vijay Hatiskar, senior inspector of Colaba police station.

The family has already claimed the body and they are likely to perform the last rites on Monday.