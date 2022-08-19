Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai

At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday.

In other parts of Maharashtra too, 'Dahi Handi', part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities, was celebrated with fervour with after a break of two years as all pandemic-related restrictions were withdrawn.

Across the state, troupes of 'Govindas' competed with each other to form human pyramids to break earthen pots ('handi') containing buttermilk and curd ('dahi') suspended high in the air.

The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged. “Twenty-three are under treatment, condition stable. No untoward incident reported,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Turf war

Meanwhile, the turf war of the Sena factions – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and other by chief minister Eknath Shinde were in full show.

Attending a Dahi Handi event in Thane, Shinde's home turf, the chief minister alluded to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June, and said he and his associates broke a "tough Dahi Handi" at the time. They needed "50 tiers", he said, referring to the number of MLAs who broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis attended a number of Dahi Handi events in Mumbai.

At one such event, Fadnavis said the BJP would soon "burst the Handi of corruption" in the BMC. The Mumbai civic body was under the control of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before its term ended. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for more than 30 years.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar took a swipe at Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray who won the 2017 Assembly election from Worli in the city. “I want to thank chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis for relaxing all the restrictions on the celebration of Hindu festivals... not only in Worli, but in many parts of Mumbai. You (Shiv Sena) have won elections because of our support," he said.

The state government had last month announced that there would be no restrictions on the celebration of religious festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi, this year.

Adventure sports

On Thursday, Shinde said in the Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Participants or their families will also be provided compensation if the participants suffer injuries while forming human pyramids, the chief minister said. Government hospitals had been instructed to treat injured Govindas free of cost.

(With agency inputs)

