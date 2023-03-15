MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested deputy collector rank officer Jayram Deshpande in connection with a money laundering case involving former transport minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Dapoli resort case: ED arrests former SDO for ‘illegal’ nod to land conversion

The ED officials said that Deshpande was a sub-divisional officer (SDO) at the deputy collector’s office in Dapoli when he fraudulently granted permissions to Parab for converting the Dapoli land from agricultural to non-agricultural and wilfully ignored illegal construction of Sai Resort on the land in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Earlier also, Deshpande was questioned in connection with the case. The state government had suspended him for alleged misconduct and he was later reinstated.

Deshpande was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that remanded him in ED custody till March 18.

The ED investigation has revealed that Deshpande had cleared an application (dated July 21, 2017) filed by Sadanand Kadam (on behalf of Parab), seeking to change the land usage from agricultural to non-agricultural. The application purportedly had forged signature of Vibhas Sathe.

The agency alleged that Deshpande misused his position and illegally granted permission on September 12, 2017 for conversion of the said land without following due procedure and despite knowing that the land was within no development zone.

The probe revealed that Shankar Koravi, the then nayab tehsildar of Dapoli in his remarks on the application clearly stated that “since the land is coming under CRZ-III it appears appropriate to obtain no-objection certificate from the concerned department.” However, Deshpande, due to pressure and influence of Parab, passed sanction/approval order on September 12, 2017 for granting conditional NOC for the approval to the land conversion and construction of twin bungalows having ground+1 floor.

It was further revealed that the town planning department, Ratnagiri, replied to the revenue department on October 12, 2017 saying that the said premises were in CRZ-III as per the Coastal Zone Management Plan and the construction was not permissible.

“However, Deshpande, who was well aware of CRZ rules, instead of bringing this on record and cancelling the permission, ignored this communication from the town planning department and granted permission for the conversion of land as well as construction thereon,” the ED told the court.

“Deshpande has assisted in the conspiracy hatched by Parab in connivance with Sadanand Kadam, resulting into great detrimental damage to the environment and ecology of the seashore by way of granting illegal permission for construction of twin bungalows,” the agency submitted while seeking Deshpande’s custody.

The agency claimed that Deshpande knowingly and indirectly indulged in generation of proceeds of crime and has indirectly involved himself in the offence of money laundering.

The ED Investigation also revealed that Kadam on behalf of Parab, liaised with various revenue department officials and even pressurised and used the influence of Parab to obtain permissions for converting the land.

The agency also found that one Sudhir Pardule, the then circle officer, had submitted a false and fabricated inspection report wherein he had recommended for granting permission for conversion of the said land without visiting Dapoli and the same was in knowledge of Deshpande.

The ED on Friday arrested Kadam, alleged partner of Parab.