News / Cities / Mumbai News / Data from BMC’s five AQI stations now live for public

Data from BMC’s five AQI stations now live for public

ByJeet Mashru
Nov 05, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Citizens in Mumbai can now access air quality readings from five new monitoring stations on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website. These stations have been installed as per CPCB guidelines and will be added to CPCB's portal. Mumbai will now have a total of 25 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) stations.

An official from BMC’s environment department said, “Detailed air quality data from all these five stations are now available under the ‘for citizens’ tab at the ‘Air quality Mumbai’ option. These machines have been set up as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) guidelines and will be added to CPCB’s portal as well.”

The civic body for the first time has installed a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) at Govandi Hindi Municipal School Complex, Highway Suvidha Kendra on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, near the penguin hall in Byculla Zoo, Sewri Municipal School Complex and BMC maternity home in Charkop, Kandivali.

Currently, only MPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) are equipped with CAAQMS. With the addition of these five new stations, Mumbai will have 25 CAAQMS. “We are in the process of adding another five soon.” added the official.

central pollution control board
