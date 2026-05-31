Mumbai: A foul stench from thousands of dead fish floating in a stagnant water body inside the Juhu aerodrome premises has left residents of the adjoining Nehru Nagar slum grappling with health concerns and unbearable living conditions, with locals alleging that the odour has intensified over the past few weeks and persists round the clock. Dead fish stink near Juhu aerodrome chokes Nehru Nagar, residents fear health fallout

Residents living along the perimeter wall of the aerodrome said the smell is unlike anything they have experienced before and has become particularly severe at night when sea breeze from Juhu beach carries it into the densely packed settlement.

“I have been living here for more than 30 years and have never seen so many fish die or such a strong stench from this area,” says resident Manoj Kamti, whose house is lined right next to the 12-ft tall airport wall. He said two members of his family, including his 17-year-old daughter, are currently suffering from fever and cough, which he believes may be linked to the stench.

A visit to the spot by HT revealed stagnant water covered with floating fish carcasses. Residents said the water body, once frequented by local anglers, has shrunk considerably this year, leaving behind dry, cracked stretches and shallow pools.

Construction worker Malappa Dangat, who has lived in the area for over two decades, recalled that locals used to fish in the pond before access was restricted by airport boundary walls.

“We used to have locals enter there to fish. But now the water has dried. This year this water body has been particularly dry with large tracts of cracked patches visible,” says Kamti.

The problem is exacerbated by poor housing conditions in Nehru Nagar, where closely packed homes and narrow lanes offer little ventilation, trapping the odour inside homes.

Local social activist Muthu Kumar said birds often carry away dead fish and drop them in nearby gardens, spreading the nuisance beyond the water body. “Dead fish can also be seen on the island where the ‘I Love Mumbai’ sign has been installed,” he said.

An official from the BMC’s K-West ward said the low-lying AAI land tends to collect water because surrounding roads are at a higher level. The official explained that stormwater is meant to drain through the Nehru and Rasraj nullahs, while a culvert was built to facilitate water flow through the Irla pumping station to the sea.

“The water body is located within AAI land and falls under its jurisdiction and it is for them to handle it. However, we can assess any health issues of local residents,” the official said.

A health department official from K-West ward said a survey would be conducted in Nehru Nagar to check for possible health infections.

An AAI official said he was unaware of the issue and that the matter would be examined, while local MLA Ameet Satam assured residents that he would raise the issue with airport authorities.