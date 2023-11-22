Deadly tract: 1 death in 5 days along Dahisar-Acchad border

Mumbai: At least one person has died every five days in road accidents between the entry point to Mumbai from Dahisar and the Acchad (border of Gujarat and Maharashtra) section of the National Highway 48. The region covers the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas such as Mira Road, Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara.

The incidents have led to protests from local leaders and many requests by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fix the potholes and clear encroachments that lead to water logging on the highway.

According to information obtained by HT under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, NHAI has recorded a total of 47 deaths on this stretch between January 1 and August 31, 2023. Additionally, 439 accidents have occurred in this span on the section.

NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) in Thane has detailed that a total of ₹20.15 crore was spent by the highway body through R K Jain Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for repairs and maintenance of the Dahisar-Acchad border section, between January 1 and September 30, 2023.

Potholes are culprits that lead to accidents, pointed out MP Rajendra Gavit and the local police. Both have requested NHAI to mend the stretch, especially between the Dahisar-Virar region. Gavit said, he has held “multiple meetings” with NHAI, local bodies and police authorities. A detailed presentation was also made by the traffic department of MBVV police.

The department showed at least 12 locations with potholes and waterlogging – the stretch near Delhi Durbar hotel, the old and new Versova bridge, and the spot opposite Bukhara hotel are termed danger zones. Also, it has shown encroachments which lead to waterlogging.

Gavit said while it takes three hours to travel from Surat to Vasai, it takes over four hours to travel the stretch between Vasai and Dahisar, because of the poor quality of road on NH 48. “Commuters have been complaining of the flooded Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway because of the debris from the illegally constructed dhabas and restaurants and the poor quality of work of the bridge,” Gavit said.

Data from the traffic department also showed storm water drains getting filled by debris from the encroachments.

Gavit added sometimes motorists take four hours to reach Godbunder from Vasai, which should take no more than 25-30 minutes, due to traffic jams caused and potholes. “Many lives are lost due to the poor condition of the roads,” he said.

Last month the MP led a protest on the highway demanding the toll collection be stopped till the roads are fixed.

HT has learnt that only 45 complaints were received on the public grievance portal set up by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances regarding this stretch between January and September, 2023. Suhas Chitnis, project director, PIU Thane, NHAI, said, “We are taking various steps to fix the road in this section. We have fixed many of these spots. White topping of the road will also start from December which will further improve this section. Potholes are not the only reason for deaths; there are many others.”

In the RTI submission, on behalf of NHAI, Chitnis said, “Complaints received through the helpline number 1033 and other platforms (email, X etc) are being complied.”

Ravi Bhushan from the Aam Aadmi Party, added, “Commuters are dying but the government is not taking any responsibility.”

