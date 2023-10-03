Death toll in Nanded hospital rises to 31 as 7 more patients die on Monday night

The death toll in the government college and hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded has gone up to 31 from 24 as seven more patients died during Monday night, officials said.

The Nanded district information office, in a post on X, appealed to people not to panic and assured that the entire team of doctors is ready. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The earlier 24 deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported in a span of 24 hours from September 30 to October 1, prompting the state government to set up a committee to probe the matter, as officials of the medical health facility complained of inadequate resources and shortage of staff.

The seven new deaths on Monday night comprise four newborn babies. With this the total number of infant deaths has reached 16.

Confirming the deaths, the Nanded district information office, in a post on X, said, “Facts related to the deaths of patients at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital patients. Total deaths 24, during the period from 30th September to 1st October. During October 1 to 2, total deaths were 7.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please don’t panic. The entire team of doctors is ready,” it added.

Dr. S. R. Wakode, acting dean of Dr. Shankar Rao Chavan Medical College and Hospital, refused to comment but said medical education minister Hasan Mushrif will brief the media at 4pm. Mushrif will visit the hospital and hold a meeting with hospital and government officials before speaking to the media.

As of now, over 60 patients are in serious condition due to various reasons leading to the fear of increase in death toll, people familiar with the matter said.

Former chief minister and MLA from Nanded Ashok Chavan has demanded that the government should fix the responsibility.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!