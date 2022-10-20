Death toll reaches 4 in RCF compressor blast

Navi Mumbai: A day after a compressor blew up at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) Limited in Thal, Raigad district, killing three and injuring three more, one amongst them succumbed to severe head injuries, taking the death toll to four.

The deceased has been identified as Sajid Siddique Salmani (23), a resident of Kurla who worked for a third-party contractor and was installing the air conditioner in the control room.

“Salmani had received head injuries and shifted to Fortis Hospital in Vashi while the other two who received burn injuries were shifted to National Burns Hospital,” said a spokesperson from RCF, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain how Salmani received a head injury.

The company has also formed a committee of experts to investigate the blast.

Raigad district collector Mahendra Kalyankar who had visited the blast site on Wednesday night had ordered the RCF officials to figure out the cause of the blast soon. RCF would be giving ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹3 lakh to the injured and medical expenses.

A total of six were injured in the blast and were rushed to RCF hospital in Alibag wherein three were declared dead and two were shifted to National Burns Hospital due to severe burns and one was shifted to Fortis succumbed on Thursday. Dilshad Alam Idrisi (29) and Faizan Shaikh (33), both residents of Kurla and employees of a third-party contractor and Ankit Sharma (27), a trainee employee from RCF, died on Wednesday. Atindra Manoj (28) and Jitendra Shelke (33), employees of the contractor, are undergoing treatment at National Burns Hospital.