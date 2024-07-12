Democratic polity witnessing a new low: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mumbai: Expressing unhappiness over the disruptions in legislative proceedings, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that democratic polity was witnessing a new low and that all was not well with the functioning of parliament and state legislatures. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was speaking on the subject of ‘Enhancement of Democratic Values and Ethics’ in a joint address organised as part of the year-long celebration of the Maharashtra legislative council’s centenary year. (PTI)

Addressing a joint session of both houses of the Maharashtra legislature, the 73-year-old said that dialogue between political parties was missing and these temples of democracy are suffering the sacrilege of strategised disruptions and disturbance.

Dhankar was speaking on the subject of ‘Enhancement of Democratic Values and Ethics’ in a joint address organised as part of the year-long celebration of the Maharashtra legislative council’s centenary year. The function was attended by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, deputy chairman of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe, chief minister Eknath Shinde and legislators from both houses.

“Democratic polity is witnessing a new low, and there is stress and strain,” Dhankar said. “Such explosive and alarming scenarios call for introspection at all levels, particularly political parties. As members of our esteemed legislature, we bear a profound responsibility not only to uphold the laws of our land but also to maintain the dignity and credibility of our legislatures. Each of us has been entrusted by our constituents with the sacred duty to represent their voices and aspirations with integrity and sincerity.”

The vice president said it was essential to have an involved, friendly, and collaborative dialogue between all sections of both houses, adding that dialogue between parties is missing and the level of discourse in which issues are addressed is nosediving. Rather than being cordial, the functions of the houses are being confrontational, with amiability being displaced by adversarial stance, he stated.

Dhankar said that the mission of legislators should align closely with the principles of common good, ensuring the welfare and security of all citizens, keeping aside partisan interest. “As legislators and custodians of this venerable institution of democracy, you bear the sacred duty to protect the interests of the public. It is imperative that we conduct ourselves in a manner that befits our role as lawmakers. Our actions must always reflect the highest standards of ethical conduct and transparency. Anything less not only diminishes the respect our institution commands but also undermines the trust of the people we serve. Morality and ethics have to perform cent percent.”

The vice president also raised concerns about the weaponising of politics by stalling the functioning of parliament, which he said has serious consequences for polity. “There is an imperative need for maintaining strict adherence to democratic values and parliamentary traditions in our legislatures. The kind of conduct that was seen in the recent parliament session is truly painful, for it reflects significant moral erosion in our legislative discourse,” he said.

The first parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha had concluded on July 3 with the opposition staging a walkout after the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Expressing unhappiness over the disruptions in legislative proceedings, Dhankhar said that decorum and discipline are the heart and soul of democracy, and its strength lies in the diversity of opinions and the ability to find common ground through constructive engagement. “It is a system that thrives on dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation. Parliamentarians are not part of a debating society. We must be always accommodative of the other point of view. The other point of view needs consideration. To reject instantly without consideration the other point of view is antithetical to democratic discourse. We must believe in dialogue and discussion,” he added.

Although legislators have immunity against any civil or criminal proceedings regarding anything said on the floor of the house, Dhankar said “this privilege comes with the huge responsibility of providing authentic information in your address in the house. Any transgression is a severe breach of privilege. However, the constitutional right comes with a rider that what is spoken in the House must be nothing but the truth. It is not a platform for free fall of information that cannot be authenticated”.

Dhankar quoted Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar to conclude his speech, saying that if political parties place creed above country, India’s independence will be put in jeopardy for a second time and probably be lost forever.