Fadnavis orders inquiry into allegations against Somaiya

Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a high-level probe into the allegations of sexual exploitation against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, a day after a Marathi news channel telecast a video showing the former MP in an objectionable position. Navi Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023:Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) stage protest against senior BJP leader and former lawmaker Dr Kirit Somaiya in compromising position, at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

In a related development, Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has asked the city police commissioner to investigate the video and submit a report at the earliest, a statement said.

Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve raised the issue in the council, claiming that he had a pen drive containing videos and audios of Somaiya sexually exploiting women officers of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) after threatening them with action by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation etc.

“CISF handles his security. Recently, one woman officer shared this information with me. But I will not disclose her identity. I will submit the pen drive to the chairperson and the government should investigate the matter,” Danve, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), said.

In his response, Fadnavis said the state would conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations. “I want to assure the house that there is no question of protecting anyone and we will not suppress the matter. No one will be spared. The identity of women will be revealed only to the police for investigation purposes.”

Fadnavis further said Somaiya had also written to him seeking a probe into the entire issue.

Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab demanded that the CISF security of Somaiya be withdrawn.

Deputy chairperson of the council Neelam Gorhe expressed displeasure over the news channel running the objectionable video. “It is not a good practice since children too watch TV. In such a case, the channel should have blurred the image. I will appoint a committee of doctors and police officers to investigate the pen drive.”

When contacted, Somaiya told HT that he appreciated Fadnavis accepting his request and ordering an inquiry into the matter.