Deshmukh was in Nagpur hospital, couldn’t have met Vaze in Feb, says Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that the allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh are incorrect and there is no reason to call for his resignation. He pointed out that contrary to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter where he mentioned that Deshmukh met Sachin Vaze, a police officer who has been suspended in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case in February, the home minister was at a Nagpur hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He said a probe into the allegations was chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s prerogative.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of asking Vaze to “accumulate ₹100 crore per month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in the city”. Deshmukh has denied all the allegations. Pawar also said that the allegations were made to divert attention from the Antilia bomb scare case in which gelatin sticks were planted in a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani residence in South Mumbai.

Even as Pawar claimed that Deshmukh was in a Nagpur hospital from February 5-15 and then in home quarantine till February 27, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised questions over the minister’s public appearance on February 15. Another BJP leader, Amit Malviya, said the home minister met a delegation of state Congress leaders on February 8, claiming that Indian celebrities reacted to international pop icon Rihanna’s tweet on farmers’ protest under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Param Bir Singh, who was transferred from his post to Commandant General of Home Guards, Maharashtra, on March 17, made the charges in a letter a few days after Deshmukh told reporters that the transfer was not routine but due to “serious and unpardonable mistakes” committed by police officers in the Antilia security scare investigation.

Defending the minister, Pawar showed a certificate issued by Alexis multi-specialty Hospital, Nagpur, where Deshmukh was admitted for Covid-19 treatment between February 5 and 15. After being discharged, Deshmukh was home quarantined till February 27, following doctors’ advice, he said.

“Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, in his letter, stated that Sachin Vaze, the controversial police officer arrested in Antilia bomb scare case, met the home minister (in Mumbai) in mid-February whereas the hospital certificate shows that Deshmukh was hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment between February 5 and 15 in Nagpur. Later, he was home quarantined till February 27,” Pawar said.

“In view of fresh evidence...it would not be fair to take Anil Deshmukh’s resignation… The BJP’s demand for home minister’s resignation has no substance… I am absolutely clear that allegations made against Deshmukh are incorrect as he was in Nagpur,” the NCP chief said.

Meanwhile, in connection with Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death, ATS Mumbai have arrested two persons. The car parked near the Ambani residence with gelatin sticks was linked to Hiran. “There are some names which need to be investigated, which certain people may not like and thus, allegations were made against the home minister,” he said, adding, “I don’t want the probe to be diverted.”

The BJP alleged that Pawar was misleading the public.

“Shri Sharad Pawar ji said, from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine. But actually along with security guards & media, he was seen taking press conference!,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Responding to Fadnavis, home minister Deshmukh said in a video statement that he met mediapersons before leaving the hospital. “I was infected with coronavirus and was admitted to Alexis hospital, Nagpur, between February 5 and 15. After being discharged on February 15, I answered a few media queries sitting on a chair because I was fit by then. Later, I left for my residence and was home quarantined till February 27. I stepped out of my home on February 28,” Deshmukh said.

BJP leader Malviya also tweeted, “On 8th February, a delegation of the Congress party met Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, claiming that influential voices tweeted against anti-India voices, under pressure from the BJP. Where did the delegation meet Anil Deshmukh? In the hospital?”

Racting to the claims, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the meeting was held online. “What @PawarSpeaks ji is saying is right. I had two online meetings with @AnilDeshmukhNCP one on 8th Feb with a demand to inquire into the tweets of celebrities and another on 24th February to demand investigation into the Delkar suicide case because HM was infected with covid and was hospitalized and then quarantined,” he tweeted.