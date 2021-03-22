Param Bir Singh takes charge as Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard
Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, a police official said.
Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.
Under flak for handling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's residence here, the Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.
Days after he was shunted out, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other police officers to collect ₹100 crore monthly, including ₹50 crore to ₹60 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
Deshmukh had denied these allegations.
The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence on February 25.
