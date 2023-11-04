Despite MMRTA’s nod, no infra to ply autos outside metro stations

Mumbai: Forty-five days since the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) under the state transport department gave its nod to dedicated stands for autorickshaws below metro stations, the decision has remained on paper so far.

Mumbai, India - Nov 03, 2023 : Auto Rickshaw moving Near Metro stations, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov 03, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The unions who have raised the matter with the transport department said they are ready to ply autorickshaws but there is no infrastructure. Each stand will have 4-6 autos waiting for passengers.

“We have been asking for a board and sign indicating these shared autorickshaw stands and even fare charts. Nothing has been set up even after these many days. Once these stands are in place, we will be able to check location-wise feasibility at each of these metro stations. We will also gauge whether these shared autos are affecting vehicular traffic movement,” said Thampy Kurien, autorickshaw union leader.

In mid-September, MMRTA approved shared auto-taxi stands outside 28 metro stations in the suburbs to provide seamless last-mile connectivity to passengers. These stations are on Metro lines 7 and 2A connecting Andheri (W)-Dahisar and Dahisar (E)-Gundavali.

Sources said as per plans, once the stands are ready, the unions and RTOs will check the demand for different routes from these shared auto stands for 5-6 months before finalising long term plans. They will study the congestion and traffic snarls at these locations.

More than 40 shared auto routes were proposed with each Metro station having minimum one and maximum three feeder routes. The routes will connect stations to nearest commercial hubs or thickly populated housing colonies.

There will be 20 stations on Metro lines 2A (Andheri West to Dahisar) and 7 (Gundavali to Dahisar) will have the auto and taxi stands monitored by the Borivli RTO. The remaining will come on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro 1 line.

“Our staff was busy during the festival season of Ganpati and Dusshera during which period people tend to buy vehicles, its registration and other processes. Beginning shared auto stands at so many locations at the same time is also a tedious task but we will do it soon,” said an RTO officer.

These shared auto stands will benefit thousands of people in the western suburbs who will be able to travel for cheap. The public bicycles from the metro stations aren’t garnering the required traction as was expected.

There are wide footpaths, steel benches, and demarcated points for fire engines and ambulances to stand below metro stations. On Line-7 that passes over the Western Express Highway, has service roads below the metro stations at most locations. Here autos do stand, however the drivers usually refuse fares.

Metro station where auto stands will come up:

Versova, DN Nagar, Andheri, Chakala, Goregaon, Aarey, Dindoshi, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Kandivali, Dahanukarwadi, Ovaripada, Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kandarpada, Malad (W), Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Mandpeshwar, Eksar, Borivli and Shimpoli.

