Despite negative DNA report, POCSO court refuses to discharge man accused of sexual assault
The court accepted the statement of the survivor that the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was in relationship with another man who was responsible for her pregnancy
A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012) court has refused to discharge the cousin of a minor girl, who was found pregnant, though the DNA profiling did not support the case against him.
The court accepted the statement of the survivor that the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was in relationship with another man who was responsible for her pregnancy.
As per the prosecution, on January 15, 2020, the survivor complained of acute pain in her stomach and her family members took her to a local doctor who advised them to admit her to a hospital. Her parents then took her to Cama hospital where her examination revealed that the minor was pregnant and in labor pain. She gave birth to a baby boy at the state-run facility.
After her delivery, the girl claimed that her maternal cousin had sexually assaulted her while she was alone at home. Hence, a case was registered against him.
The defence counsel informed the court that the victim had admitted that she was in relationship with another man who resided in their locality and neither the DNA profiling of the newborn nor any other medical report showed the cousin’s connection with the alleged offence.
The prosecution countered the claim. It said that the girl had categorically stated that she was assaulted by her maternal cousin and it was only when her second statement was recorded three days later that she claimed that she falsely gave the name of her cousin to her mother but he had no sexual relations with her.
The court, however, refused to accept the defence counsel’s argument. It said that considering her close relations with the accused, the possibility of her giving the second statement on January 18, 2020 under the pressure of her near relatives could not be ruled out.
“Even though medical evidence does not show any connection of the accused with the victim’s pregnancy, her statement to the medical officer that he had also physical relations with her, a few months ago, could not be ignored,” the court said, while rejecting his discharge plea.
-
Tawde is BJP in-charge in Bihar
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde's appointment as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar is seen as an elevation of the leader who was once sidelined in state politics. His Maharashtra colleague and party's OBC face Pankaja Munde however failed to get any key responsibility in the internal reshuffle the party initiated this week. Tawde and Munde, who is national secretary were sidelined towards the end of the BJP-led government's tenure during 2014-19.
-
Ludhiana | Intoxicant pills, 1.5kg opium recovered, four arrested
Police recovered 37,600 intoxicating pills and 1.5kg opium with the arrest of four persons in separate cases in the city. In the first case, the CIA Staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Tosif Alam of Tibba Road, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, with 37,600 pills intoxicating pills. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was nabbed near Geeta Nagar when he was crossing the area on a motorcycle.
-
Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings
The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session. The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.
-
State fined ₹12,000 crore for mismanagement of sewage, solid waste
Mumbai: The state's inability to treat more than 55% of the sewage it generates daily attracted the ire of the National Green Tribunal, which has levied a whopping Rs 12,000 crore environmental compensation on the Maharashtra government to be paid before November. Maharashtra generates 9,758 megalitres of sewage a day (MLD; one mega litre is one million litres). Of that, 5,420 MLD – or 55% of the total liquid waste generated – goes untreated.
-
Murder of 7-year-old: Engg student sends ransom message to misguide probe
To divert the attention of police and its investigation, the engineering student used someone else's phone to send a ransom message, demanding Rs 20 crore from the victim's parent. However, the probe officials tracked his activities and nabbed him. A resident of Masulkar colony in Pimpri, the housing society where Aditya lived, Manthan Bhosale (20) sent a message through messenger application using the phone of a labourer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics