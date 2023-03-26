Devendra Fadnavis flags ‘Urdu’ banner at Uddhav Thackeray rally; Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday slammed former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena for using ‘Urdu’ language on banners during a rally in Nashik's Malegaon area, news agency ANI reported. Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party does not oppose any specific language, but its concern was with the way the Shiv Sena (UBT) was allegedly attempting to gain favour by employing such tactics that were adopted “to please people”.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Their shameless politics and hypocrisy never ceases to amaze."

“Uddhav Thackeray had a rally today in Malegaon and banners in Urdu were put up before the rally. We are not against any religion, Urdu is also a language and we are not against it. We only oppose those who are trying to please others like they (Uddhav faction) are doing," ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

The deputy chief minister also stated that Thackeray will be held accountable to Balasaheb Thackeray for such actions at some point in the future.

“Koi limit bhi toh nahin hai dhruvikaran karne ka. (There is no limit to polarisation) How many lows would you plumb to establish a new low?” Chaturvedi said.

She also shared videos of Fadnavis attending an Iftar party while he was the state's chief minister, as well as banners welcoming him with Urdu letters. Another video showed senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with Fadnavis attending the Iftar party.

Fadnavis's comments come days after he and Thackeray were seen chatting and walking together after entering the state assembly complex. Fadnavis was spotted waiting for Thackeray in the parking area for a few minutes before greeting him at the main gate. The two then engaged in a brief conversation as they walked together.

Earlier, the chief minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the Thackeray faction supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a “deliberately insult” to Savarkar and he said it is unfortunate. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget session, Shinde said the Thackeray faction has no right to speak on Hindutva. “It is unfortunate that the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena is standing in support of Rahul who is insulting Savarkar,” Shinde said.

