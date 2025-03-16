Dhananjay Munde’s wife accuses him of fraud

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhanjay Munde, who had to resign as minister following the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, may face further trouble as his second wife Karuna has alleged that he did not disclose information about their marriage in his election affidavit as well as cases filed by her against him. Dhananjay Munde (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Karuna Munde, who has moved the court in Beed seeking disqualification of her husband, said on Saturday, “Munde has lost his ministership and he will soon lose his membership of the legislative assembly.”

She accused the NCP leader of hiding information about her and her two children in his 2019 election affidavit. “In the 2024 elections, he revealed information about my two kids in the affidavit but not about me. He has committed fraud and can face imprisonment for six months,” she said.

Karuna said she had raised the issue when Dhananjay Munde filed his nomination for the 2024 assembly polls but the authorities did not take any action.

“A hearing was held. I could not attend it but I was represented by my advocate. Now, I am confident that I will win and Dhananjay Munde will lose his MLA-ship,” she said.

A spokesperson for Dhananjay Munde refused to comment on the matter.