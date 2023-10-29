Diamond hub planned on 25-acre land in Navi Mumbai: Uday Samant

Pune

State industries minister Uday Samant said the biggest diamond hub in the country will be set up in Navi Mumbai by next year.

Speaking to the media after attending the annual Maharashtra International Trade Exhibition, where medium and big industries participate, organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), on Saturday, the minister confirmed the move. “The detailed project report (DPR) and policy are ready,” said Samant.

The diamond hub will come up on a 25-acre land near the New Mumbai Airport.

This is significant as the opposition has blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the shift of top diamond traders from Mumbai to Surat. Samant said the opposition was misguiding citizens about the diamond hub shifting to Gujarat.

He later said the previous Thackeray government was responsible for pushing industries away from the state. He put the blame on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for recommending the reinstatement of Sachin Waze in the police force to his father -- then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Waze who was suspended from police service for his alleged involvement in a custodial death, was reinstated into the force in 2020. He was later arrested for planting gelatine-sticks-laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, in February 2021. A month later, MP Sanjay Raut called Waze an “honest and capable officer,” the minister said.

The minister then said, “The Thackeray government was solely responsible for big businesses like Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus Tata and Bulk Drug Park moving out of Maharashtra.”

