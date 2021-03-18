Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hiran may have been thrown into water alive; ATS to send samples to Haryana lab
mumbai news

Hiran may have been thrown into water alive; ATS to send samples to Haryana lab

The report of a test conducted to determine whether Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, died underwater was inconclusive even as it suggests he was alive when he was thrown into the Thane creek
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Mumbai and Thane ATS team during an investigation at Mumbra Reti Bunder where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found, in Thane, on March 11. (HT file photo)

The report of a test conducted to determine whether auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, died underwater was inconclusive even as it suggests he was alive when he was thrown into the Thane creek, a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said. Hiran’s diatom bone samples were now being sent to a forensic science laboratory in Haryana to get a clear opinion.

The detection of diatoms known as the diatom test in the organs can contribute to a diagnosis of death underwater.

Mumbai’s JJ Hospital submitted the report to ATS on Wednesday. “The government lab in Haryana has expertise in conducting such tests. The samples have been sent to get a confirmed report,” said the ATS official.

Also Read | Ambani bomb scare: Maharashtra govt transfers Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

The official said it appears the murderer might have used chloroform to make Hiran unconscious or some other means because his face was covered by handkerchiefs and a mask. “Perhaps he was later [after becoming unconscious] thrown in the water.” Hiran’s viscera reports are still awaited.

Hiran’s widow, Vimla, has alleged her husband was murdered and ATS has registered a murder case against unknown persons. In her statement, Vimla said her husband was a good swimmer and could not have drowned. She has accused suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested for alleged involvement in parking the explosive-laden car outside Ambani’s residence, of having a role in Hiran’s death.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra CM shifts Mumbai top cop: Key points

Gangster DK Rao, Amar Naik’s family move Bombay HC for stay on Mumbai Saga

Sachin Vaze row: BJP, Sena war of words continues

Mumbai’s new police commissioner Hemant Nagrale: All you need to know

The car was in Hiran’s possession before it was found abandoned with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threatening letter on February 25.

Hiran’s body was found in the creek a day after he went missing on the night of March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP