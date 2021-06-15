Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Diesel nearing 95-mark in Mumbai, petrol priced at 102.58
mumbai news

Diesel nearing 95-mark in Mumbai, petrol priced at 102.58

aroosa
By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:15 AM IST
HT Image

aroosa.ahmed@htlive.com

Diesel prices are close to reaching the 95-mark in the city as fuel prices surged on Monday.

At an all-time high, one litre of petrol was priced at 102.58, while diesel was available for 94.70 per litre after witnessing a surge of 28 and 31 paise, respectively.

In neighbouring Thane, petrol was available for 102.70 per litre, while diesel was priced at 94.82 on Monday.

Fuel prices in Mumbai have been on a rise since May 3.

Transporters’ bodies have called for an all-India transporters’ meeting on Wednesday to take a decision on protesting against the rise in fuel prices in the country.

“Every day, the increase in prices of diesel and petrol is tightening the noose for the transport sector. We will be conducting a pan-India meeting on Wednesday and decide our next course of action. The government has refused to take cognisance of the pathetic situation and the time is not far when there a chakka jam (blockade) of vehicles will be forced due to the economic conditions created by the government’s reluctance to give up its avarice for easy revenue from taxation on fuel,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP