Dilip Kumar complains of breathlessness, hospitalised

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital early on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness, has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, said officials aware of the matter requesting anonymity.

“He is stable and kept in the general ward. If he responds to the medicines, he will be discharged within 2-3 days,” said a doctor who is aware of the case.

Pleural effusion is referred to as accumulation of fluids between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

A tweet from the 98-year-old actor’s Twitter account, handled by his manager, shared an update on his health. “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”