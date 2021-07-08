Dilip Kumar never joined politics, but was close to leaders

Actor Dilip Kumar never joined active politics, but shared cordial relations with politicians in Mumbai as well as Delhi. The thespian was also actively involved in social work in the city. His attempts to bring two communities together following the 1992-93 Mumbai riots were widely appreciated.

Right from the late prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to Maharashtra politicians such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the late Shiv Sena supremo, Bal Thackeray, the actor shared cordial relations across the political spectrum. He had even campaigned for former defence minister VK Krishna Menon, who was contesting the general elections from Mumbai North constituency in 1957, according to cinema chroniclers.

“He used to insist and come to campaign in almost all my elections. I have been an admirer of ‘Yusuf bhai’ (Dilip Kumar) since childhood. We came in contact when I became active in politics and moved to Mumbai. We have shared a special bond since the past 40-50 years,” Pawar told ABP Majha on Wednesday .

In 1999, Kumar campaigned for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, for the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In 1994, he accompanied former prime minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh on a fundraiser tour of Dallas, US.

Though Kumar and Thackeray were on friendly terms, his relations with the latter strained after the Sena supremo chose to take a hardcore Hindutva stance. Thackeray also opposed his decision of accepting Pakistan’s highest civilian honour called Nishan-e-Imtiaz. In 1999, he decided to retain the award after consulting with the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a 2000 interview with NDTV, Kumar had said only the Shiv Sena and its leader had demanded he return the award and that if he did not, he should leave India and go back to Pakistan. “I think it is an abominable pronouncement by an irresponsible person. It has no legal validity. It is hurtful. It offends one’s sense of personal dignity and one feels wronged…,” he had said.

In 1991, he was conferred with ‘Padma Bhushan’ (third highest civilian award) and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ (second highest civil award) in 2015. The then Union home minister Rajnath Singh visited his residence to present him the award along with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kumar was also active in social work. In 1980 he was appointed as Sheriff of Bombay. “As he was active in social work the then state government appointed him as Sheriff,” Pawar said.

Kumar also led a relief campaign that started post the communal riots in Mumbai, as thousands of families were affected.

“Dilip Sahab was the face of the relief campaign started in the city with the help of Bombay Aman Committee and several other social organisations to provide relief to the people. A control room was set up for the people for SOS calls and other relief work. The meetings related to the campaign used to be held at his residence at Pali Hill. Victims were provided with ration, their houses were repaired and they were also rehabilitated wherever possible,” said Sarfaraz Arzoo, editor, Daily Hindustan, an Urdu newspaper.

Arzoo used to be part of the campaign as he used to provide contacts of the victims. According to Arzoo, many bureaucrats also helped Kumar for this campaign in personal capacity.

Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, senior cleric and general secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said Kumar used to contribute in every possible way whenever the city was in crisis. “Soon after the communal riots in 1984, Kumar made attempts to restore peace in Mumbai and took help of several leaders from Dalit community. He also helped in relief work for lots of people post the 26/11 floods in Mumbai. He used to contribute in every possible way whenever the city was in trouble.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reached his residence, along with son and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, to pay their last respects. “We have lost one who has enriched the Indian cinema and a shining star. He played everlasting roles and he will remain in the hearts of cinema lovers forever,” Thackeray said.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari described Dilip Kumar as a “Mahanayak” of his generation. In his condolence message, Koshyari said, “Dilip Kumar was the first super star of Indian cinema. He represented the golden era of Indian films. I was so fascinated by his Mughal-E- Azam that I saw the film back to back twice. Unfortunately, I didn’t watch any film thereafter and Mughal-E- Azam remained the first and the last film I watched.”

He said the Indian film industry is undoubtedly the most popular in the world. The credit for this success goes as much to film stars such as Dilip Kumar as it goes to great filmmakers, directors, lyricists, technicians, musicians, playback singers and others. “Dilip Kumar was a legend. Nobody can take his place. To me he was a ‘Mahanayak’,” he added.

“I hardly have any friends in the cinema world. However, Dilip Kumar has been an exception. Like his fans, I admired him immensely as a thespian although I do not quite remember when we met for the first time,” wrote Sharad Pawar in his autobiography, ‘Sharad Pawar, On My Term’.

“As a personal friend, he volunteered to address many of my election rallies in Baramati. He would call up my Pune-based childhood friend, Vitthal Maniyar, and ask, ‘Suna hai elections ayee hain. Bataaiye kab jaana hai?’ (I hear elections have been announced. Tell me when I should go.) Keeping aside his other engagements, he stole time between his shooting schedules and travelled all the way from Mumbai to Baramati to address my poll rallies. The turnout was always huge and the crowd lapped up every word he said,” Pawar said, hinting at a special bond he used to share with the veteran actor.

Another politician, who he was close to was Rajan Patel, former Bombay Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief, a veteran Congress leader. Pawar believes he met Dilip Kumar through Patel. “The three of us grew quite close. Since our families also got acquainted, all of us went on long vacations in India and abroad whenever time permitted,” said Pawar.