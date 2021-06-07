Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dilp Kumar diagnosed with pleural effusion, condition stable

The 98-year-old veteran actor, Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The 98-year-old veteran actor, Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, Khar on Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness. Pleural effusion is referred to as accumulation of fluids between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

He is undergoing treatment under the cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. At present, he is stable but kept under oxygen support due to his breathlessness.

As per sources from the hospital, firstly, they would try to improve his condition through medication. If it doesn’t work, they would have to suck out the fluid from his lungs with the help of chest tubes.

“He is stable and kept in the general ward. If he responds to the medicines, he will be discharged within two-three days,” said a doctor who is aware of the case.

A tweet from the actor’s verified Twitter account, stated, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Last year, Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan, 88, succumbed to Covid-19, at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

