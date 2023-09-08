Thackeray faction expresses displeasure on Udhayanidhi’s remark on ‘Sanatan Dharma’

Mumbai: Within a week after the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, disagreement emerged between two crucial regional parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and DMK, over a remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ as Thackeray camp expressed displeasure over it.

“Not a single religion in the world is perfect, but it is also true that Hinduism took the reformist path and changed the wrong traditions. Our stand remains the same ‘Garva Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain,’ and criticism by Udhayanidhi has hurt the 90 crores Hindus,” said party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in its editorial on Thursday.

After the row over the statement by DMK leader Udhayanidhi about the need to finish ‘Santan Dharma,’ the Thackeray faction clarified its policy on Hindutva and stand taken by its alliance partner through the editorial titled ‘Dravid vs Sanatan. It reiterated its commitment to Hindutva. At the same time, it attacked the BJP, saying its Hindutva is hypocritical and a tool of oppression.

“Every religion has hypocritic tendencies like BJP’s Hindutva. Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray, was known as ‘Hinduhriday Samrat’, but he never promoted outdated rituals and conservative beliefs. The new generation will not accept outdated traditions and inequality. It will not last like the thoughts of Stalin did not last in Russia. But Sanatan Dharma will remain as it is in India.” said the editorial.

The editorial further added, “Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal also expressed their displeasure on the statement. Shiv Sena’s stand is clear, as we used to say earlier, ‘Garva Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain’. Like every religion, there were some errors in Hinduism. But we took the reformist path and eradicated the traditions like Sati, untouchability, etc..” said ‘Saamana’ editorial.

The newspaper also reviewed the Dravidian movement’s contribution and roots, which rebelled against the inhuman traditions in south India. “Dravidian movement stood against the inhuman traditions which denied basic rights to the backward class peoples in Sanatan Dharma, due to the influence of Brahmin dominance.” said the editorial while explaining the reason behind the anger of Dravid leaders.

