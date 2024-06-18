Disgruntled Chhagan Bhujbal all set to leave NCP

MUMBAI: State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is poised to defect once again. According to party insiders, the 76-year-old is weighing several options, one of them being forming his own party, although the most probable could be joining Shiv Sena (UBT). Bhujbal had quit the undivided Shiv Sena three decades ago. NCP (Ajit Pawar)'s Chhagan Bhujbal (HT Photo/Satish Bate)

Those close to the OBC leader said while he was unhappy over being denied the Lok Sabha seat from Nashik, he was stung by Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, being chosen for the Rajya Sabha seat over him, despite having lost the LS polls just 10 days ago. Bhujbal’s unhappiness surfaced on Monday during a meeting of Samata Parishad, a social organisation which he heads, when most of the 50 office bearers of the organisation expressed ire over their leader getting the short shrift in the party and demanding he lay out the way forward.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An NCP (AP) leader close to Bhujbal said “he has multiple options” and that another meeting was being planned in the presence of Samata Party workers in next few days to weigh the possibilities. “Though no final decision has been taken, the decision to exit the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction is certain,” he said.

Another leader said, given his stand on the OBC quota and the recent LS results, the veteran leader feels his future in the party is dim. “When he decided not to contest from Nashik when the Mahayuti delayed announcing his candidature, he did not keep Ajit Pawar or the party in the loop. It is known to all that he was tacitly supporting the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rajabhau Waje,” said the leader, adding that during the recently-concluded elections Bhujbal had openly praised Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, underscoring that both had the voters’ sympathy.

“He has been taking bold anti-party and anti-alliance stand regularly over the last one year. He has been confrontational with the government over the OBC issue, which has helped him emerge as the only leader speaking up for the community in the state. He could reap benefits from this by being in the opposition,” the leader added.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Mali community, has felt marginalised since the time he attacked Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil for his reservation demand for Marathas. When differences between him and his cabinet colleagues on the issue escalated, he offered to quit from the cabinet on November 16, 2023.

At the Samata Party meeting on Monday, however Bhujbal said, “I never said I am unhappy in the party. Sometimes you get your dues, sometimes it takes time in politics.” He remained firm on his stand on the reservation and pushed for the caste-based survey of OBCs. He emphasised since the Modi government was back in power for a third term, the state government should demand the survey so that communities demanding the quota will get it based on their population.

Later, when HT asked Bhujbal about his possible move, he denied he was going to Shiv Sena (UBT).

Social activist Anjali Damania, who had made land-grab allegations against Bhujbal and his kin in the past, said, “I have been hearing about his imminent move for a long time. Sadly, it was Bhujbal, who once got the Sena founder Bal Thackeray arrested (on allegations of corruption) when he was home minister in the NCP-Congress government in 2000, and is now being welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray.”

A Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “After the death of Balasaheb, Bhujbal joined the cabinet where Uddhavji was CM. Though he was a sworn enemy of Shiv Sena, Uddhavji spoke to him. We did not like it then. If he joins the party, many old timers will be upset.”

When HT asked Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare to comment on the matter, she expressed surprise and said there was no merit in the issue.