Disregarding light pollution concerns, BMC plans permanent laser show at Worli Seaface

Mumbai: As part of its often misguided Mumbai beautification project, the BMC has decided to set up a permanent laser show at Worli Seaface, which will run from 7 pm to 2 am daily. Tenders for the project were issued on Wednesday. Worli happens to be the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and the Eknath Shinde faction is keen to wrest the seat from him in the next assembly polls.

“We had a small laser show during the G20 summit in March,” said a BMC engineer explaining the genesis of the idea. “Many in the BMC liked it, and hence our bosses decided to set this up on a permanent basis. We have invited tenders for the project.” The engineer explained that there would be four big projectors installed on a municipal school opposite Worli Seaface, which could throw laser beams up to a distance of one kilometre. “This will be a big attraction for motorists on the Bandra-Worli Sealink and also for motorists travelling on the coastal road,” he said.

However, concerns have been voiced by many precisely about the resultant light pollution from the proposed project. A senior officer of the city traffic police said that the light could distract drivers. It can also distract airline pilots who fly southwards of Mumbai—in fact, the Mumbai International Airport Limited had cautioned people against using laser lights in Mumbai. “But such shows are held in Hongkong and Singapore too,” defended the engineer. “PM Narendra Modi too had laser shows in his constituency, Varanasi.”

The engineer said that the installation, operation and maintenance for three years would cost ₹6.5 crore, and the electricity charges would be borne by the BMC. BMC officials said there was no budgetary provision for the laser show and the state would need to sponsor it, possibly from the district planning and development funds. The BMC has already spent a significant amount by installing LED lights on 15,000 trees as part of its ‘beautification’ drive.

G North ward assistant commissioner Santosh Dhonde did not respond to calls from this newspaper. Meanwhile, officials said that they were issuing a tender on Thursday for illumination around Worli Fort, which was beautified recently.

