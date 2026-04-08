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District collectors given powers to grant mining permissions, says Maharashtra minister

District collectors given powers to grant mining permissions, says Maharashtra minister

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 09:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has vested district collectors with powers to grant mining permissions for small-scale excavations to curb illegal mining and irregularities in the sector, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

District collectors given powers to grant mining permissions, says Maharashtra minister

"The government assigned powers to district collectors to grant permissions for mining between 500 and 2,000 brass and decided to amend the rules accordingly," he said in a statement.

The government took the decision amid concerns over large-scale illegal excavation and unauthorised stone crushers across the state with the aim of improving transparency and accountability in the process.

MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue recently in the state assembly, following which the minister held a meeting at Mantralaya focusing on Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. District collectors and senior revenue officials attended the meeting.

The government earlier processed permissions for smaller-scale mining at the tehsil or sub-divisional level, where authorities received several complaints of irregularities and corruption. The government shifted these powers to the district collector level to address these issues.

The minister ordered immediate surveys of 90 mines and said authorities would impose strict penalties and initiate criminal action if they found discrepancies.

District collectors deployed special flying squads to curb illegal night-time excavation and prevent revenue losses.

The measures are aimed at strengthening oversight and check illegal mining activities in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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