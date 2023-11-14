Diwali firecrackers trigger small fires across city; Minor injuries reported

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations in the city led to numerous small fires caused by firecrackers, according to a fire officer. While most incidents were minor, a ground plus 3-storey building in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar caught fire around 10:30pm on Sunday night. The fire was successfully extinguished by 11:30pm, and no injuries were reported.

The fire, categorised as level one, was contained within a temporary structure made of tarpaulin sheets, bamboo, and construction material.

Another fire erupted due to firecrackers in Kherwadi, Bandra East, at 11:29 pm, causing injuries to Shivaji Thombre on his legs and arms. He was promptly taken to VN Desai Hospital and discharged after receiving treatment. The fire was under control by 11:50pm.

In a separate incident, a third fire broke out at the ST Depot on Anand Rao Marg in Mumbai Central at 3am, resulting in one injury. The individual was treated at Nair Hospital and later discharged.

