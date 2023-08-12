DMER adds 1,432 more senior resident doctor posts

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has decided to increase the posts of senior resident (SR) doctors by 1,432, a day after Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) met DMER director Dr Ajay Chandanwale and expressed their concern over the looming unemployment among postgraduate doctors who cleared the course this year. HT Image

In fact, Dr. Chandanwale conveyed this decision to MARD representatives at their second meeting on Friday.

“We were informed that DMER had added 1,432 SR posts in the current round 1 counselling. The process began in January after MARD’s central body had called a nation-wide strike,” Dr Abhijit Helge, president of central MARD, said.

When contacted, Chandanwale confirmed that the process of increasing the seats had begun.

On August 9, DMER released a list of available seats for senior residency and qualified postgraduate doctors across the state. It showed the number of doctors was far more than the available number of seats.

When a medical graduate is in their three-year postgraduate programme (MD/MS/DNB), their job description is that of a junior resident. Upon completion of the degree, they are eligible for a senior resident post. This is an essential requirement for PG students at government medical colleges who need to complete a one-year bond working for the state government, after which they can either go into academics or a private job.

Last year, MARD went on a strike after 600 postgraduate doctors remained unemployed for two-three months following which the medical education department promised to increase the SR posts by 1,432.

Only doctors with at least a year’s experience as senior residents are eligible to become assistant professors in medical colleges as per the norms stipulated by the National Medical Commission in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON