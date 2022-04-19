Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom he hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him; the accused doctor doubted that the nurse had some of his obscene pictures and that she would blackmail him; therefore, he hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The accused doctor doubted that the nurse had some of his obscene pictures and that she would blackmail him. Therefore, he hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone.

According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4. On April 10, she received a call from one of the accused pretending to be a hospital employee and called her to the hospital. While she was near the hospital, the persons hired by the doctor allegedly beat her up and snatched her phone.

A police officer from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The nurse registered a complaint at the police station on April 10 against unknown thieves for stealing her phone. As per the complaint, we started an investigation and nabbed two thieves. During interrogation, the accused revealed that Dr Shahabuddin Khan had given them 10,000 to attack the nurse and seized her phone to check if she had some obscene pictures of him. Accordingly, the accused did the same. We arrested the doctor and two accused on Sunday in the case while one other person is still absconding.”

The two others arrested have been identified as Sarauddin Khan (23) and Asharad Khan (30).

