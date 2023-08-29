Doctors’ shortage plagues 5 BMC-run medical colleges

The five medical colleges, including the dental college, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are facing a shortage of 439 doctors. This is 27% of the total sanctioned posts – 1,606, data available with the civic body shows.

Significantly, a staggering 190 vacant posts are those of assistant professors who play a crucial role in maintaining academic work and patient care in the colleges and hospitals.

“There are times when postgraduates in some departments do not get a guide,” Dr Pravin Dhage, advisor to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said and added that lecture schedules get hampered too.

In the absence of timely promotions, there is saturation at the bottom level, he said. “Lecturers are not promoted as assistant professors and assistant professors are not promoted as associate professors. Since there is no recruitment, new postgraduates can’t apply. The only way to work in BMC hospitals is on a contractual basis.”

When contacted, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, assistant municipal commissioner (health), said, “We are trying to fill all the positions at the earliest.”

The data further shows KEM Hospital, Parel, has topped the vacancy chart with 180 posts followed by Sion’s LTMG Hospital and BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central with 142 and 88 posts respectively. As many as 323 doctors are working on contract at these three hospitals.

During its agitation against the extension of retirement age in March, the Municipal Medical Teachers Association (MMTA) also raised the issue of vacant and contractual posts of doctors with BMC commissioner IS Chahal.

An MMTA member on Monday said 321 assistant professors work on contract at the five medical colleges, which is 40.42% of the total posts (794).

An assistant professor working at KEM Hospital on a contractual basis for the last five years said, “We have been working on fixed salaries for years, and without benefits such as maternity leave, residential quarters, and special leaves. Our contracts are renewed with no salary hike every six months or a year.”

Another assistant professor from Sion hospital said the last recruitment was in 2017-18. “Since then, BMC has not advertised for regular posts. Every time we bring this issue to the administration’s notice, they say the file is in the process, but no action is taken.”

Highlighting the shortage, contractual doctors have planned to stage a protest in front of KEM Hospital on August 29.