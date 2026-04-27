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Doctors vote for new governing body of Maharashtra Medical Council after 10 years

The election was announced on February 20, weeks after a Supreme Court judgment ordered the completion of the election process in three months

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: Elections to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) were conducted after a gap of 10 years on Sunday, with doctors from across the state voting for candidates for nine positions. The counting will be done at the Haffkine Institute at Parel on April 29, and the results will be declared on the same day.

Doctors vote for new governing body of Maharashtra Medical Council after 10 years

The election was announced on February 20, weeks after a Supreme Court judgment ordered the completion of the election process in three months. The last election was held in 2016, and the council has been functioning under a state-appointed administrator since 2022.

According to the MMC website, there were around 60 candidates in the fray and four panels. The total number of eligible voters were more than 1,43,000 and the voter turnout was a mere 13.9%. Polling booths were set up in all the districts of the state, including Mumbai where polling took place in two booths—JJ Hospital (for the island city) and Vakola Public School (for suburban Mumbai).

BJP minister Ashish Shelar, in an open support of one panel, went to JJ Hospital on Sunday morning and urged the doctors to elect the panel in question. “Doctors have their own issues and problems. I have many friends who are doctors, and hence I am here. I am supporting this panel to end the dispute in the MMC,” he told a Marathi news channel.

 
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