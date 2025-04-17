Dolphin Tanki is slum kids’ Shark Tank

MUMBAI: A quiet corner of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies’ (NMIMS) campus in Mumbai was recently abuzz with teenagers confidently pitching ideas, hoping to make it to Dolphin Tanki, an initiative by the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF), which works to enhance life skills of children studying in BMC schools, in partnership with NMIMS’ School of Business Management. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Jui Salunkhe started a beauty and wellness salon in Pune, after winning seed fund through Dolphin Tanki

In its fourth year, Dolphin Tanki 4.0 has proved to be a coveted platform that grooms teenagers from impoverished and vulnerable backgrounds to present their business ideas to a panel of “dolphins” -- philanthropic investors who fund and mentor them.

Over the last three seasons, the platform has transformed lives, helping young hopefuls to emerge from Mumbai’s slums into dignified urban living conditions through startups.

So, what inspired Dolphin Tanki? Savio Pashana, head of communications, SBF, said, the organisation chose the name as dolphins are known for their friendly nature. “So also, in this competition, the young hopefuls don’t have to repay any investment we provide. It’s a supportive, non-competitive platform designed to uplift underprivileged entrepreneurs.”

At the latest edition held last month, 20 young entrepreneurs walked away with seed capital between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000.

The selection process is simple: students who have been associated with SBF since Class 7, are allowed to join its Entrepreneurship and Incubation Centre after Class 10.

“Based on their performance there, we select the top 35 students for the first phase of Dolphin Tanki, which includes training at NMIMS. After three weeks, the students get a chance to pitch their ideas in front of a jury in the first round. The second round includes only those selected by the jury based on their presentations,” said Pashana. During the three-week training programme, students are taught the basics of marketing and business presentation.

Gaurav Arora, senior vice president of SBF said, “The event is the culmination of months of training through SBF’s Entrepreneurship Incubator, which has supported over 550 youth-led businesses, 70% of them run by girls. Participants are mentored by NMIMS MBA students, who help them shape their pitches, structure their finances and understand customer engagement.

The collaboration is mutually enriching -- while the young hopefuls gain practical skills, MBA students are exposed to grassroots entrepreneurship.”

This, he said, was evidenced by past winners tripling their incomes and creating local jobs. Arora added, “Entrepreneurship should not be a privilege. With the right support, any child with ambition and resilience can build a future.”

Meena Galliara, director, Jasani Centre for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management, NMIMS, said, “By mentoring around 100 entrepreneurs over the last four years, MBA students have created an ideal environment for those from resource-poor backgrounds . They are now taking it forward in a ripple effect of positive change.”

HT spoke to three winners and one hopeful.

Sagar Kanojia hopes to be funded by the initiative to enhance his dance company.

MOVING WITH JOY

Sagar Kanojia, 22, is looking forward to script his destiny through dance. The Mumbai-based graduate from Salaam Bombay Foundation’s Arts Academy, began his journey in western dance during school. He started a dance and choreography academy, Shubhaarambh, in 2019 with the help of Entrepreunership and Incubation Centre of the academy, and acquired an MBA in 2024.

Sagar lives with his mother and older brother, who run a laundry business in Gopal Nagar, Worli Village, from a 150-sq feet hutment. Ninety per cent of his earnings go towards household expenses, the remaining is used to travel to clients’ locations.

“My biggest joy is being able to support my family through something I love,” he said. He choreographs weddings, corporate events and gives private classes in salsa, hip-hop and ballet. While his business generated a revenue of ₹3,70,400 between 2021 to 2024, Sagar is not content. He is eyeing Dolphin Tanki 5.0, hoping to invest the winning amount in better sound systems and educating himself in music editing to reduce outsourcing costs.

“My dream is to make Shubhaarambh India’s biggest wedding choreography company and eventually, a global brand,” Sagar shared. “Everyone deserves to feel the joy of movement.”

Priya Gupta will use the seed fund to upgrade equipment, which will help her offer online art classes. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

BRUSH WITH SUCCESS

At 17, Priya Gupta is not only a talented artist but also a budding entrepreneur transforming her passion into purpose. Living in a 100-square feet hutment near Backbay depot, Colaba, in a joint family, Gupta knew she would need an extraordinary force of determination to make her dreams a reality. He father and uncle are daily wage labourers who bring in ₹20,000 each month.

“There were days when buying good paint felt like a luxury,” she said.

Things looked up when she joined Salaam Bombay Foundation’s skilling programme in Class 9, which helped her hone her skills in fine art and gain business insights through the Foundation’s Incubator Programme.

In June 2024, Priya started her own makeshift art school with just five students. She earned ₹5000 each month and used the spare time working alongside professional artists in their studios as an intern to sharpen his skills. It led her to win ₹50,000 in the Dolphin Tank competition in March this year.

“I plan to use the fund on a tripod and video equipment to create content and teach online,” she said. “I want to reach students who can’t attend classes physically.”

A Musk and Shakespeare fan, Saurabh Tiwari trusts imagination will take him far.

ACING TECH TALK

At 16, Saurabh Tiwari is proving that big dreams can start small and shake the world. A Class 11 student, Saurabh lives in a 100-square feet home in Gopal Nagar, Worli Village, supported by his father’s earnings as a driver. He is however on a mission to build his own mobile repair service.

“I am fascinated by how things work,” he said. “Fixing phones isn’t just a job; it is about solving problems.”

Always known to tinker with electronic goods, his vision was actualised in 2023 through Salaam Bombay Foundation’s skills@school programme. Since then, he has been earning ₹9,500 every month, balancing school with hands-on repairs, and learning essential business skills.

Saurabh won ₹50,000 in the Dolphin Tank contest in March and plans to invest the money in advanced tools. A fan of Elon Musk and Shakespeare, he said, “Imagination and a right mindset can drive even a teenage mobile repairman into a visionary entrepreneur.”