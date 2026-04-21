Dombivli derailment disrupts services: Empty local coach jumps track, Central Railway forms 4-member probe panel

MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) has appointed a four-member committee to investigate the derailment of an empty coach of a suburban local train at Dombivli, one of the busiest lines on the network, on Monday morning. Officials said there were no injuries as the train was empty and no passengers were on board when the incident occurred.

Dombivali, India - April -20 2026: One coach of an empty local rake coming from Kalwa Car Shed to Kalyan derailed near Dombivli station in the morning. Due to this incident, some UP direction local trains have been held up for further movement. As the local was empty, no passengers were injured. Railway workers were seen carrying out restoration work at the site ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on,Monday, April -20, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (Praful Gangurde)

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According to railway officials, the incident took place at 8.09 am when an empty local rake was being moved from Kalwa Car Shed to Kalyan. A wheel set, comprising two wheels, of one coach derailed while the rake was about to enter Dombivli station, immediately affecting operations on the Slow line.

Railway teams rushed to the spot and rerailing work was completed by 10.10 am. However, three detached coaches stranded at Dombivli station were cleared only by around 10.50 am, after which train services were gradually restored.

The derailment severely disrupted suburban operations during the morning rush hour, with at least nine services cancelled and delays of up to 30 minutes reported in the first half of the day. The impact continued through the day, with commuters waiting on platforms for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound trains. Sources said the ripple effect was felt even during the evening peak hours despite restoration of services in the morning.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said 12 trains were diverted to the Fast line following the incident. Commuters travelling from Mumbra and Kopar faced particular inconvenience as trains did not halt at those stations until normalcy was restored. There was also no train movement between Kopar and Kalyan on the Slow line for a period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said 12 trains were diverted to the Fast line following the incident. Commuters travelling from Mumbra and Kopar faced particular inconvenience as trains did not halt at those stations until normalcy was restored. There was also no train movement between Kopar and Kalyan on the Slow line for a period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CR Mumbai suburban network is among the busiest in the world, carrying around 3.5 to 4 million passengers daily, with the Central line accounting for a substantial share of that ridership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CR Mumbai suburban network is among the busiest in the world, carrying around 3.5 to 4 million passengers daily, with the Central line accounting for a substantial share of that ridership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The derailment came a day after CR carried out an extensive mega block for platform extension and track-related modifications between Mulund, Thane, Diva and Dombivli stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The derailment came a day after CR carried out an extensive mega block for platform extension and track-related modifications between Mulund, Thane, Diva and Dombivli stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The mega block that was carried out over the weekend was on different platforms at Dombivli, while this incident occurred on platforms 1 and 2. We have formed a four-member team to investigate the exact cause of this incident,” said a CR official. The panel includes senior officers from the safety, mechanical, engineering and operations departments of CR’s Mumbai Division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mega block that was carried out over the weekend was on different platforms at Dombivli, while this incident occurred on platforms 1 and 2. We have formed a four-member team to investigate the exact cause of this incident,” said a CR official. The panel includes senior officers from the safety, mechanical, engineering and operations departments of CR’s Mumbai Division. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh raised concerns over the quality and execution of maintenance works carried out during the mega block.

“Within hours of completion of this mega block, a derailment occurred near Dombivli railway station on Monday morning. The incident raises critical questions about the effectiveness, quality control and supervision of the work carried out during the mega block in the same section. It is deeply concerning that despite halting suburban train services for maintenance, long-distance trains were reportedly allowed to operate on the same tracks during the mega block period,” said Siddesh Desai.

CR officials, however, said the block work had ended at around 10 am on Sunday and the derailment occurred nearly 22 hours later. “Many trains had passed over the rail lines after the mega block got over. Moreover, this empty train was coming from the opposite direction from Kalwa Carshed to Kalyan and derailed while manoeuvring over the crossover,” another CR official said.

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