Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic

The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating ‘Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker’.

“If there is a rule for everyone that needs to be followed, then why not do it by ourselves rather than someone reminding us. We have put up the colourful placards this time so that it is eye catching, and people know about it. We have prepared uniform placards for all the hawkers and vendors,” said Abhay Dubey, 43, a hawker who leads the group of around 400 hawkers at Gupte Road.

“Either the hawker gives paper covers or bags, or they don’t give any bag to the customers. They simply ask the customers to cooperate. This will take some time to ensure that the entire hawking zone is plastic-free. We are doing our best to achieve it,” added Dubey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a move to save the environment from the menace of plastic pollution, the Centre has issued guidelines asking the States to ban the use of ‘single-use plastic’ from July 1, 2022. Single-use plastic refers to items that are used only once and are discarded after their immediate use.

“In Dombivli, hawkers agreed to ban the use of plastic immediately and, as suggested, they also put up placards explaining to the customer that no plastic bag will be given. Around 50% of the hawkers have done this while the others are also joining. We will motivate the hawkers in Kalyan too to follow this,” said Vijay Bhoir, in-charge officer, encroachment department, Dombivli, KDMC.

“Even the customers should ensure that they don’t ask for plastic bags and carry their own. I personally prefer carrying my own bag,” said Radhika Apte, 32, a resident of Gupte Road, Dombivli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON