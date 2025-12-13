MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri on Friday directed actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, to file their income affidavits by January 27, and asked Haag to submit his reply to Jaitly’s domestic violence (DV) complaint. The directions were issued during the first hearing of the case filed by the actor in November under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Domestic violence case: Court directs Celina Jaitly, estranged husband to file income affidavits on Jan 27

Jaitly, represented by Karanjawala & Company, has alleged that she faced sustained physical, verbal and emotional abuse during their 15-year marriage and has sought ₹100 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month in maintenance. The couple married in Mumbai in 2010 and lived across Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Austria during Haag’s overseas assignments.

In her petition, Jaitly claims she was systematically “robbed of her financial independence and dignity” through what she describes as years of coercive control. She alleges Haag restricted her professional engagements, prevented her from accessing her earnings, and made her financially dependent on him. The complaint describes Haag as a “self-absorbed individual” who allegedly demonstrated “no empathy” towards her or their children.

The actor has also accused Haag of financial misappropriation, including siphoning money from her bank accounts, using her debit and credit cards while allegedly pretending to pay her bills, and controlling her documentation and passport. A central element of the dispute is a 2019 gift deed transferring her Mumbai flat to Haag. Jaitly claims the deed was executed when she was mentally vulnerable and alleges Haag subsequently rented out the property without her knowledge, earning approximately ₹1.26 crore.

The petition further states that Haag sold a jointly purchased property in Vienna without informing her, and that the alleged abuse escalated after he moved the family to a small village in Austria. Jaitly claims she left Austria with the help of a neighbour after locating documents that Haag had allegedly withheld from her.

The legal proceedings in Mumbai follow a parallel development overseas, Haag had already filed for divorce in an Austrian court earlier this year, blaming Jaitly for the marriage breakdown. Her legal team has stated that the Austrian court recently allowed her one hour of telephonic contact with their children daily after an alleged period during which Haag had cut off communication. Jaitly has claimed in her DV petition that she has been prevented from contacting the children since she initiated legal action in India.

The Mumbai court has now sought clarity on both parties’ financial positions before considering interim reliefs. Haag has been asked to file a detailed reply to the allegations along with his income affidavit. The case will next be heard on January 27, when the court will review the affidavits and take up Jaitly’s interim applications.