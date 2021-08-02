Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Door-to-door Covid vaccination at Mumbai's K-W ward today
Door-to-door Covid vaccination at Mumbai’s K-W ward today

Covers Vile Parle and Andheri (West); BMC to go ahead in phases; had started drive on Friday at K-E ward for 37 beneficiaries
By Mehul R Thakkkar
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:03 AM IST
A senior citizen gets inoculated at Dr Niranjan Wagh Old Age Home, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, on Friday. (HT file PHOTO)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that it will conduct vaccination for bedridden citizens in phases by holding the drive in one or two wards at a time.

Of the 24 administrative wards in the city, BMC will start vaccination for bedridden citizens in K- West ward (Vile Parle and Andheri West) from Monday. Around 80 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated on Monday. BMC said it is opting to go for a slow start before going ahead with all the wards as it wants to see how the beneficiaries respond to the drive.

It had kick-started the vaccination door-to-door vaccination drive on Friday with K- East ward that covers Andheri (East) and Vile Parle (East). On Friday, BMC vaccinated around 37 beneficiaries with the help of four vials.

For the drive, it is working with non-profit organisation Project Mumbai, which is the implementation partner for vaccinating bedridden citizens. For the process, two separate teams of medical professionals are deployed on the field with two separate ambulances, equipped with oxygen support. Each team comprised a doctor, a nurse and a BMC official.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We can deploy one team in each ward and start the drive in all the wards. But we are going slow. We are also getting an experience on how to handle such citizens post immunisation. Hence, we will implement the drive in phases.”

BMC had announced that it will start the door-to-door vaccination drive for citizens, after the Bombay high court directed the state government to do so. The preparations for the drive were undertaken by BMC from the first week of July. An email id was created, wherein BMC received around 4,500 requests for vaccinating bedridden citizens. BMC said the vaccine beneficiary has to be bedridden from the past six months and will need a ‘fit to take vaccine’ certificate by their doctor.

Meanwhile, BMC said that currently it has a stock of vaccines that will only last till Monday. It is expecting an additional stock on Monday, but if it does not get the doses, the vaccination drive in civic-run vaccination centres could get affected on Tuesday. However, the vaccination drive at private hospitals will continue as per schedule.

Till July 31, more than 7.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the city, of which 1.7 million citizens have been fully vaccinated.

