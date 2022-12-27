Dr BA Road to close for 4 months for 100-year-old bridge reconstruction

Central Railways (CR) has written to the Mumbai traffic police for an NOC to close Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road from Byculla to CMST (North-South traffic) for a period of four months. The move has been necessitated on account of the proposed dismantling and reconstruction of a Rail Over Bridge (RoB) near Byculla Station.

The letter dated November 22, of which Hindustan Times has a copy, states that as per a structural safety report from IIT-Bombay dated December 24, 2019, the superstructure/deck slab of the RoB between CSMT and Byculla Station needs to be replaced on an urgent basis for the safety of both rail and road traffic. It recommends that the RoB be closed for heavy traffic, including passenger buses, and proposes that the steel girders be replaced on priority. The recommendation period is already over, and this replacement cannot be further postponed, adds the CR letter to the traffic police.

CR, while requesting the closure of Dr BA Road, has also recommended dismantling the existing deck slab with girders, the launching of 31 girders, the casting of a new deck slab as well as civil work on the approach road. The RoB will be built at a cost of ₹15 crore, which has already been paid to CR, the letter states.

“We are awaiting the NOC so that we can proceed,” said a BMC official. “The bridge portion that crosses the railway tracks will be built by CR, while the road landing is expected to be constructed by the BMC. The girders are ready and the deck slab needs to be replaced immediately. All the necessary arrangements like fabrication of girders and removal of utilities have already been made.”

However, even as preparations are afoot, everyone is aware that the shutting of the RoB will lead to chaos on the roads. “When we shut down Dr BA Road, where do we get another road from?” asked the civic official. “A minimum of 100,000 vehicles use this road, and diverting this traffic will pose a major challenge for the traffic department. Where do we have another road to divert this traffic? There is no feasible solution for this RoB reconstruction. It should have been reconstructed 30 to 40 years ago when there was less traffic.”

Meanwhile, CR is pursuing the issue with the BMC and traffic department continuously. It was discussed in a meeting held by the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Project) recently.